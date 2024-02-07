Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy personnel prepare to assume ACP responsibilities

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    U.S. Navy personnel receive a situational brief of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Feb. 5, 2024, Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii. The Navy personnel were training to man access control points at the RHBFSF as responsibility of the facility transitions from Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8231745
    VIRIN: 240205-Z-PW099-1084
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTFRH

