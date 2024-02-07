Navy personnel prepare to assume ACP responsibilities

U.S. Navy personnel receive a situational brief of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Feb. 5, 2024, Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam, Hawaii. The Navy personnel were training to man access control points at the RHBFSF as responsibility of the facility transitions from Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

