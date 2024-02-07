Retail Service Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Logan trims the excess deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8231223
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-MD088-1036
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Deck Replacement, by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT