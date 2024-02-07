Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Deck Replacement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Retail Service Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Logan trims the excess deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8231223
    VIRIN: 240207-N-MD088-1036
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    MKI, LHD 8, Deck, Maintenance

