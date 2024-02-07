Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award

    USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Stefanko 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    Roy Longley and Bryan Spaunhorst, both assigned to U.S. Transportation Command’s Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate, receive the Gen. William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government at the National Defense Industrial Association Logistics Forum in Oklahoma City, Feb. 7. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Jonathan Stefanko)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8231196
    VIRIN: 240207-F-PY899-1001
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award, by Jonathan Stefanko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT