Roy Longley and Bryan Spaunhorst, both assigned to U.S. Transportation Command’s Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate, receive the Gen. William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government at the National Defense Industrial Association Logistics Forum in Oklahoma City, Feb. 7. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Jonathan Stefanko)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8231196
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-PY899-1001
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award, by Jonathan Stefanko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award
