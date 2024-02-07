USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award

Roy Longley and Bryan Spaunhorst, both assigned to U.S. Transportation Command’s Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate, receive the Gen. William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government at the National Defense Industrial Association Logistics Forum in Oklahoma City, Feb. 7. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Jonathan Stefanko)

