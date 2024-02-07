Future Recruiters at NORU

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Hope Hernandez smiles during a class taught at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit.



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).

