    Future Recruiters at NORU [Image 1 of 2]

    Future Recruiters at NORU

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Shaila Garcia laughs at an instructor's joke during a class held at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit.

    NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).

