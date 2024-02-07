MWD receives explosive certification

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Signs display warnings outside the Hoffman Auditorium at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. The signs ensure the safety of passersby while a military working dog certification process is underway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8230983
    VIRIN: 240202-F-RI324-1252
    Resolution: 5137x3345
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
