U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, salutes Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. At the end of the certification process for MWDs, the handler reports to the commander to signify completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8230979 VIRIN: 240202-F-RI324-1241 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.25 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.