Zafira, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, finds simulated explosive residue as part of a certification course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. During the course, MWDs must sniff out all of the explosive chemicals hidden around the area to receive their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis) I

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8230977 VIRIN: 240202-F-RI324-1154 Resolution: 4685x3150 Size: 12.32 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.