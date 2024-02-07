Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD receives explosive certification

    MWD receives explosive certification

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Zafira, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, finds simulated explosive residue as part of a certification course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. During the course, MWDs must sniff out all of the explosive chemicals hidden around the area to receive their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis) I

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Military Working Dogs
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    TeamMoody

