Zafira, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, finds simulated explosive residue as part of a certification course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. During the course, MWDs must sniff out all of the explosive chemicals hidden around the area to receive their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis) I
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8230977
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-RI324-1154
|Resolution:
|4685x3150
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
