    Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard Tours GTA [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard Tours GTA

    GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jarvis Mace 

    7th Army Training Command

    Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, commanding general of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore, visits Soldiers training at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. During his visit, he interacted with and recognized Soldiers who are part of or supporting the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Jarvis Mace)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8230975
    VIRIN: 240206-A-WV749-5096
    Resolution: 3705x2470
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard Tours GTA [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE, StrongerTogether, 7ATC, JMTG-U

