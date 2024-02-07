Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard Tours GTA

Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, commanding general of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore, visits Soldiers training at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. During his visit, he interacted with and recognized Soldiers who are part of or supporting the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Jarvis Mace)

