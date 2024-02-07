Zafira, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, searches for simulated explosive residue as part of a certification course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. MWDs are trained to detect bombs, an integral part of base defense and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8230974 VIRIN: 240202-F-RI324-1085 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.3 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.