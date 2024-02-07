U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD Zafira​ greet Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. Sheets observed Zafira as she sniffed out simulated explosives in a training environment as part of her certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8230973 VIRIN: 240202-F-RI324-1044 Resolution: 4972x3398 Size: 4.19 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.