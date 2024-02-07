U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD Zafira greet Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024. Sheets observed Zafira as she sniffed out simulated explosives in a training environment as part of her certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8230973
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-RI324-1044
|Resolution:
|4972x3398
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD receives explosive certification [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
