Maj. Gen. Sofge visits the Ghana Navy Headquarters

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., right, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks with Rear Adm. Issah Adam Yukubu, left, Chief of Ghanaian Naval Staff at the Navy Headquarters in Accra, Ghana on Feb. 6, 2024. During the visit Sofge spoke with key leaders of the Ghana Navy, where he addressed the importance of the U.S. Marines mission in Ghana and it's surrounding regions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

