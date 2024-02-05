Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Sofge visits the Ghana Navy Headquarters [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Sofge visits the Ghana Navy Headquarters

    ACCRA, GHANA

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., right, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks with Rear Adm. Issah Adam Yukubu, left, Chief of Ghanaian Naval Staff at the Navy Headquarters in Accra, Ghana on Feb. 6, 2024. During the visit Sofge spoke with key leaders of the Ghana Navy, where he addressed the importance of the U.S. Marines mission in Ghana and it's surrounding regions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Sofge visits the Ghana Navy Headquarters [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC
    #NAVAF
    #Ghana
    #Naval Integration

