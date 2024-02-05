USS Dewey Damage Control Drill

240207-N-KW492-1142 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Chief Damage Controlman Michael Lee, from Lawton, Oklahoma, instructs Damage Controlman Fireman Kyley Sykes, from Clarksville, Tennessee, how to operate a thermal image camera during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

