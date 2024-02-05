240207-N-KW492-1246 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Abdalla Gad, from Alexandria, Egypt, signals during flight operations as Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jarod Smith, from Jacksonville, Florida, observes for safety on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8230831 VIRIN: 240207-N-KW492-1246 Resolution: 2983x2621 Size: 973.42 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, EG Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.