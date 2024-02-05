Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Flight Ops [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Dewey Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240207-N-KW492-1246 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Abdalla Gad, from Alexandria, Egypt, signals during flight operations as Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jarod Smith, from Jacksonville, Florida, observes for safety on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8230831
    VIRIN: 240207-N-KW492-1246
    Resolution: 2983x2621
    Size: 973.42 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, EG
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Flight Ops
    USS Dewey Damage Control Drill
    USS Dewey Flight Ops
    USS Dewey Flight Ops
    USS Dewey Flight Ops
    USS Dewey Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    MH-60R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT