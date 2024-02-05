240207-N-KW492-1077 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Seaman Warren Cowling, from Birmingham, Alabama, flakes out a fire hose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8230828
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-KW492-1077
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|691.44 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT