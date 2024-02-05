240207-N-KW492-1077 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Seaman Warren Cowling, from Birmingham, Alabama, flakes out a fire hose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8230828 VIRIN: 240207-N-KW492-1077 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 691.44 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.