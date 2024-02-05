USS Dewey Flight Ops

240207-N-KW492-1461 (Feb. 07, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, flies above the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 07. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

