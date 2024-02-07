Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS NEO Drill 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    CFAS NEO Drill 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Volunteers are processed through an emergency evacuation center during a simulated Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) drill as a part of Keen Edge 24 (KE24) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Hario Fitness Center Feb. 7, 2024. NEOs are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants to a designated safe haven, which can be triggered by various circumstances, including civil unrest, military uprisings, environmental concerns, or natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 01:49
    Photo ID: 8230550
    VIRIN: 240207-N-II719-1101
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS NEO Drill 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS NEO Drill 2024
    CFAS NEO Drill 2024
    CFAS NEO Drill 2024
    CFAS NEO Drill 2024
    CFAS NEO Drill 2024
    CFAS NEO Drill 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    drill
    NEO
    Hario
    neodrill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT