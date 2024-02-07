CFAS NEO Drill 2024

Volunteers fill out Emergency Evacuation Packets (EEP) during a simulated Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) drill as a part of Keen Edge 24 (KE24) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Hario Fitness Center Feb. 7, 2024. NEOs are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants to a designated safe haven, which can be triggered by various circumstances, including civil unrest, military uprisings, environmental concerns, or natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

Date Taken: 02.07.2024
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP