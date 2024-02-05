Jessica Pabon and Vangelica Langley-Taylor speak to volunteers about resources that are available from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society during a simulated Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) drill as a part of Keen Edge 24 (KE24) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Hario Fitness Center Feb. 7, 2024. NEOs are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants to a designated safe haven, which can be triggered by various circumstances, including civil unrest, military uprisings, environmental concerns, or natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 01:49 Photo ID: 8230548 VIRIN: 240207-N-II719-1040 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS NEO Drill 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.