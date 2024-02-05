Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC rail load [Image 6 of 11]

    JPMRC rail load

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 17th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion and members of the U.S. Air Force's 773rd Logistics Readiness Squadron load vehicles onto rail lines at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2024, ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-2. In previous iterations of the exercise, most forces and vehicles would convoy the near 400-mile journey from JBER to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Using rail allows for reduced risk in transiting the often-treacherous Interior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8230088
    VIRIN: 240123-F-UN330-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Logistics
    JBER
    JPMRC 24-2

