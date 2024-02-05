JPMRC rail load

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 17th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion and members of the U.S. Air Force's 773rd Logistics Readiness Squadron load vehicles onto rail lines at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2024, ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-2. In previous iterations of the exercise, most forces and vehicles would convoy the near 400-mile journey from JBER to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Using rail allows for reduced risk in transiting the often-treacherous Interior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

