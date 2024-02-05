SUNRISE Fla. (Feb. 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rinno Carrion, left, and Enlisted Programs Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Miami, Lt. Brendon Clements, pose for a photo after Carrion's reenlistment at the headquarters office in Sunrise, Fla., February 5, 2024. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8230069 VIRIN: 240205-N-RF885-1016 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.02 MB Location: SUNRISE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter Reeinlists at NTAG Miami [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.