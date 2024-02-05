Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiter Reeinlists at NTAG Miami [Image 1 of 4]

    Recruiter Reeinlists at NTAG Miami

    SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    SUNRISE Fla. (Feb. 5, 2024) Enlisted Programs Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Miami, Lt. Brendon Clements, right, swears in Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rinno Carrion during his reenlistment at the headquarters office in Sunrise, Fla., February 5, 2024. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter Reeinlists at NTAG Miami [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

