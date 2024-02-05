Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Department of Public Safety director speaks at 2024 Joint Senior Leader Conference

    LEWIS CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson speaks to attendees during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024. Senior Army and Air National Guard officers and noncommissioned officers from throughout the state gather annually at the JSLC to collaborate, discuss best leadership practices and align with future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8229835
    VIRIN: 240202-Z-IP018-1772
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: LEWIS CENTER, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    leader development
    National Guard
    Joint Senior Leader Conference
    Andy Wilson
    Ohio Department of Public Safety

