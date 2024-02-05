Ohio Department of Public Safety director speaks at 2024 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson speaks to attendees during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024. Senior Army and Air National Guard officers and noncommissioned officers from throughout the state gather annually at the JSLC to collaborate, discuss best leadership practices and align with future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

