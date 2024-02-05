U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Scott N. Schaller with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) showcases a small unmanned ground vehicle to visitors during a tour of CBIRF’s EOD Training Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2024. During the tour, Maryland's Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Veterans Affairs Sec. Anthony Woods, and other attendees engaged with CBIRF Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 14:56 Photo ID: 8229777 VIRIN: 240205-M-JC426-1069 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.47 MB Location: NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.