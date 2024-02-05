Harpers Ferry, 15th MEU Conduct Flight Operations Underway

U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) prepare for the landing of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while underway in the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

