    Harpers Ferry, 15th MEU Conduct Flight Operations Underway [Image 1 of 6]

    Harpers Ferry, 15th MEU Conduct Flight Operations Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy crash and fire crewmen assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD49) prepare for aircraft refueling during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean Jan. 11, 2024. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    This work, Harpers Ferry, 15th MEU Conduct Flight Operations Underway [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

