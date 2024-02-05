Lcdr. Riebel helps a patient stretch during a physical therapy session. Riebel was awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023
This work, Lcdr Laura Riebel is awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2023 Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Office of the Year
