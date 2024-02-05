Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lcdr Laura Riebel is awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Lcdr Laura Riebel is awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Lcdr. Riebel helps a patient stretch during a physical therapy session. Riebel was awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8229699
    VIRIN: 240119-N-FB730-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    This work, Lcdr Laura Riebel is awarded the Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Officer of the Year for 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Navy Medicine Senior Physical Therapy Office of the Year

    Navy Medicine
    Physical Therapy
    NMCCL
    Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune

