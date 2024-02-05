Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct Paladin live-fire exercise in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha “Ares” Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, fire an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

