    Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct Paladin live-fire exercise in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha “Ares” Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, fire an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct Paladin live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

