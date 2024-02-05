Shaw 4th Quarter Awards 2023

20th Fighter Wing (FW) leadership and 4th Quarter Award winners pose for a photo during a Quarterly Awards Ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 02, 2024. The Quarterly Awards program is a way to honor service members and civilian staff for their exceptional accomplishments and performance on a quarterly basis by providing feedback and recognizing outstanding performers within the 20th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

