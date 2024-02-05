Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw 4th Quarter Awards 2023

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    20th Fighter Wing (FW) leadership and 4th Quarter Award winners pose for a photo during a Quarterly Awards Ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 02, 2024. The Quarterly Awards program is a way to honor service members and civilian staff for their exceptional accomplishments and performance on a quarterly basis by providing feedback and recognizing outstanding performers within the 20th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8229296
    VIRIN: 240202-F-HO927-1092
    Resolution: 4757x3165
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw 4th Quarter Awards 2023, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20th FW
    Quarter Awards

