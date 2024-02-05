20th Fighter Wing (FW) leadership and 4th Quarter Award winners pose for a photo during a Quarterly Awards Ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 02, 2024. The Quarterly Awards program is a way to honor service members and civilian staff for their exceptional accomplishments and performance on a quarterly basis by providing feedback and recognizing outstanding performers within the 20th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8229296
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-HO927-1092
|Resolution:
|4757x3165
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw 4th Quarter Awards 2023, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
