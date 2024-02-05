The Rosecrans Chiefs Association awarded $5,000 in scholarship funds to 10 recipients on Feb. 4, 2024, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Each recipient will receive $500. This is the highest amount of scholarship funds the association has awarded so far. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8229284
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-FP794-7927
|Resolution:
|786x888
|Size:
|267.91 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiefs Association awards $5,000 in scholarships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
