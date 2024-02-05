Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vaziriani (center) speaks with Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly (right), commander, Naval Service Training Command, and Capt. Ken Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), during a visit to RTC. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks long and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:24 Photo ID: 8229282 VIRIN: 240206-N-SU278-3374 Resolution: 5355x8032 Size: 852.76 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Acting Asst. SECDEF Vaziriani Visits RTC [Image 2 of 2], by CPO William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.