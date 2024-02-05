Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Asst. SECDEF Vaziriani Visits RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Gaskill 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vaziriani (center) speaks with Capt. Ken Froberg, commanding officer aboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) during a visit to the Navy’s only boot camp. Training at RTC lasts approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at RTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill)

    This work, Acting Asst. SECDEF Vaziriani Visits RTC [Image 2 of 2], by CPO William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Acting Asst. SECDEF Vaziriani Visits RTC

