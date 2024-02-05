USNS Robert E. Peary and NAVELSG Join Forces to Carryout Proof-of-Concept Testing

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 7, 2024) – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) and the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG), in January, joined forces to successfully conduct 1,456 cargo and ordnance transfer lifts, with the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The Net Explosive Weight of the combined transfers was more than a thousand tons.

