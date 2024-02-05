Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Robert E. Peary and NAVELSG Join Forces to Carryout Proof-of-Concept Testing [Image 2 of 3]

    USNS Robert E. Peary and NAVELSG Join Forces to Carryout Proof-of-Concept Testing

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 7, 2024) – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) and the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG), in January, joined forces to successfully conduct 1,456 cargo and ordnance transfer lifts, with the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The Net Explosive Weight of the combined transfers was more than a thousand tons.

    This work, USNS Robert E. Peary and NAVELSG Join Forces to Carryout Proof-of-Concept Testing [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

