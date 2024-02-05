Alpha Company Family Day

New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, commence Family Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024. Family Day marks the conclusion of recruit training and serves as an opportunity for family members to visit with their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Harleigh Faulk)
