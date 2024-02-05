Alpha Company Family Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, commence Family Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024. Family Day marks the conclusion of recruit training and serves as an opportunity for family members to visit with their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Harleigh Faulk)

    TAGS

    ceremony
    boot camp
    graduation
    family
