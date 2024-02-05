Test piles were driven at WSLP contract 102 this past week. The results of the test piles will assist in confirming the pile design and load bearing capacity of the Montz Canal drainage structure. The completion date of the test piles is set for February 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8228987
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-EV636-2933
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS , LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSLP contract 102 test piles, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
