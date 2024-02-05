Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSLP contract 102 test piles

    NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Test piles were driven at WSLP contract 102 this past week. The results of the test piles will assist in confirming the pile design and load bearing capacity of the Montz Canal drainage structure. The completion date of the test piles is set for February 2024.

    TAGS

    USACE, Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

