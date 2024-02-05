Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Player/Naval Officer Poses For A Portrait [Image 2 of 2]

    Patriot Player/Naval Officer Poses For A Portrait

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    240106-N-UM082-1012 BOSTON (January 06, 2024) New England Patriots Player and Navy Reserve Lt. Joe Cardona poses for a portrait in front of USS Constitution at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cardona attended Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, before going on to play football as a long snapper for the New England Patriots. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:24
    Location: US
