Patriot Player/Naval Officer Poses For A Portrait

240106-N-UM082-1012 BOSTON (January 06, 2024) New England Patriots Player and Navy Reserve Lt. Joe Cardona poses for a portrait in front of USS Constitution at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cardona attended Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, before going on to play football as a long snapper for the New England Patriots. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)



