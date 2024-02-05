Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Joe Cardona Salutes During Evening Colors [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Joe Cardona Salutes During Evening Colors

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    240106-N-UM082-1015 BOSTON (January 06, 2024) New England Patriots Player and Navy Reserve Lt. Joe Cardona salutes during Evening Colors in front of USS Constitution at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cardona attended Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, before going on to play football as a long snapper for the New England Patriots. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Lt. Joe Cardona Salutes During Evening Colors
    Patriot Player/Naval Officer Poses For A Portrait

    NFL
    football
    USS Constitution
    Patriots
    Boston

