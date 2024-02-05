240106-N-UM082-1015 BOSTON (January 06, 2024) New England Patriots Player and Navy Reserve Lt. Joe Cardona salutes during Evening Colors in front of USS Constitution at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cardona attended Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, before going on to play football as a long snapper for the New England Patriots. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

