Members of the Belgian veterans' associations, gather to take part in a parade during the Battle of the Bulge's 79th anniversary, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 06:03 Photo ID: 8228888 VIRIN: 231216-A-RX599-1143 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.63 MB Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of the Bulge's 79th anniversary commemorations in Bastogne [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.