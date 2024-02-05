World War II vehicles on display at the Bastogne Barracks during the 79th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8228886
|VIRIN:
|231216-A-RX599-1132
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle of the Bulge's 79th anniversary commemorations in Bastogne [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
