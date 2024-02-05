Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HPU CONDUCTS BOAT CHECKS [Image 2 of 7]

    HPU CONDUCTS BOAT CHECKS

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240207-N-AC117-1006 Sailors review the safety guidelines for a 33-foot Force Protection-Medium (FP- M) Harbor Security Boat (HSB), assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, before conducting a boat inspection off the coast of Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 7, 2024. The new 33-foot FP-M HSB provides increased security capabilities to NSA Bahrain port operations. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 06:17
    Photo ID: 8228879
    VIRIN: 240207-N-AC117-1006
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Security
    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    U.S. NAVY
    EURAFSWA

