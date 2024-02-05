HPU CONDUCTS BOAT CHECKS

240207-N-AC117-1066 Master-at-Arms Seaman Robert Kuhlman, from Alexandria, Kentucky, center, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tamera Sims, from Memphis, Tennessee, left, recover a training mannequin aboard a 33-foot Force Protection-Medium (FP-M) Harbor Security Boat (HSB), assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, during a simulated man overboard off the coast of Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 7, 2024. The new 33-foot FP-M HSB provides increased security capabilities to NSA Bahrain port operations. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

