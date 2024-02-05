The Spangdahlem Air Base Military and Family Life Counseling team introduces themselves during a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. MFLCs are trained professionals who provide military and dependent-specific counseling services to base communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8228748
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-GY077-1201
|Resolution:
|5473x3654
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
