Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist assigned to the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, introduces a presenter during a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 03:39 Photo ID: 8228747 VIRIN: 240125-F-GY077-1193 Resolution: 5810x3260 Size: 823.38 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.