Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist assigned to the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, introduces a presenter during a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8228747
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-GY077-1193
|Resolution:
|5810x3260
|Size:
|823.38 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
