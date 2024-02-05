Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 4 of 5]

    Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist assigned to the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, introduces a presenter during a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 03:39
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
