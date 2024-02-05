Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist at the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, begins a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experiences of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

