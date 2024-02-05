A stack of workshop fliers sit on an information table during a Heart Link orientation at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. During the workshop, attendees were introduced to the resources available at the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center and additional supporting agencies such as finance, unit first sergeants, chaplains and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8228745
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-GY077-1151
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
