Military spouses listen as a key spouse speaks during a Heart Link workshop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. ​​The Heart Link program helps to educate military spouses on base resources and the important role families play in the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 03:39 Photo ID: 8228744 VIRIN: 240125-F-GY077-1027 Resolution: 7707x5138 Size: 2.51 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.