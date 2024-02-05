Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Abraham Valencia monitors simulated fire boundaries aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a general quarters drill in the Red Sea, Jan. 6, 2024. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist)

