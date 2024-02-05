Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    02.07.1809

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist waves a flag indicating simulated flooding aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a general quarters drill in the Red Sea, Jan. 6, 2024. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist)

    This work, Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

